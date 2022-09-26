Bragg resigns from Sparta school board

The Sparta School District Board of Education on Sept. 22 accepted the resignation of school board member Kimberly Bragg.

Her resignation was effective Sept. 12.

Bragg, who had been on the school board for six years, resigned three months before the end of her term, and is the third school board member to resign this year. She was school board president through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and served on the committee that brought superintendent Matthew Beck to Sparta.

Board of Education President Craig Palleschi said the school board has 65 days to fill the seat, which would fall after the school board election.

“We will be sending a communication out to the community,” Palleschi said. “We do have to discuss a couple of issues with our legal team, but we will be getting communication out to the community very soon.”

Board of Education member Lauren Collier thanked Bragg for her six years of “exemplary” service.

“We watched her be president through a pandemic,” Collier said. “I can’t imagine that being easy. I am sure the 6 ½ years felt much longer and I think we could all probably attest to at this table is how welcoming she was when we came upon the board to share from her training and her experience.”