Boy Scout Troop 90 hosts end of year awards at Franklin Pond

The Franklin Boy Scouts Court of Honor took place on Monday, June 13, at the Franklin Pond. Senior Patrol Leader Noah DeRenzo opened the event, with Chaplain Aide Alijaan Anjum providing a prayer. The Court of Honor is the scouts’ award ceremony where those who have earned a rank or merit badge are celebrated with their parents and invited guests.

Ashley Phillips, mom to boy scout Billy Phillips, told the Advertiser that after all the ranks, merit badges and special awards were given out, Chaplain Alijaan closed in prayer and sang the special Scout Vespers, the traditional scouting song.

The following scouts received Court of Honor awards:

Liam DeRenzo earned the Scout rank, and electronics and radio merit badges.

Billy Phillips earned the Scout rank.

William Chorazy earned the Scout rank and the radio merit badge.

Mike Walters earned the Scout rank.

Jovanni Kitchen earned the Tenderfoot rank.

Jordan Kitchen earned the Tenderfoot rank.

Nicholas Devery earned the Second Class rank, and earned electronics and fire safety merit badges.

Shane Hrbek- earned the Second Class rank, and the electronics merit badge.

Logan Bergh also earned the Second Class rank, as well as electronics, fire safety and radio merit badges.

Michael Kitchen earned the Second Class rank.

Robert Vasquez earned the Second Class rank, as well as merit badges in electronics, family life, reptile and amphibian study and weather, and the Nova STEM Award.

Landon Balunis earned an electronics merit badge.

Michael Balunis earned electronics and radio merit badges.

Daniel Christensen earned an electronics merit badge.

Michael Christensen earned an electronics merit badge.

Noah DeRenzo earned personal management and radio merit badges.

Gabriel Nardini earned a “Citizenship in the World” merit badge.

Ethan Poplawski earned an electronics merit badge.

Laughlin Riley earned a radio merit badge.

After the honors were given out, the scouts and their families enjoyed a potluck barbecue dinner with desserts. The scouts and their siblings also played a friendly game of kickball.

Ashley Phillips told the Advertiser, “Although it was a very windy day, we had a fantastic time celebrating the achievements of the young men of Troop 90. You could see how proud the scouts and parents were of their accomplishments. The most heartwarming part of the evening was seeing all the older scouts going out of their way to include younger siblings in the kickball game.”

The Court of Honor award ceremony is held four times a year. The Franklin Boy Scout Troop consists of boys ages 10 to 18 years old.