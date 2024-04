The Ogdensburg Recreation Association will hold its second annual Beefsteak Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Madonna Hall, 2821 Route 23, Stockholm.

There will be entertainment by comedian Chris Roach and the band Good Enough.

Tickets are $80 a person or $600 for a table of eight.

To buy tickets, call or text Rich at 201-916-8094.Attendees must be age 21 or older.