AS22 Milestones. In education

• Michael Johnson of Hamburg earned a master’s degree in information technology: informatics from University of Maryland global campus in Adelphia in the fall.

• Brianna Millier of Stockholm graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., in December.

• Marisa Radics of Franklin and Haley Conrad of Oak Ridge made the fall president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Radics is majoring in health sciences, and Conrad is majoring in political science.

• Lafayette resident C.J. Warsh, a theatre major at DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., was the stage operations supervisor for the university’s Act 1 production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10. Act 1 is the producing arm of the DeSales University Division of Performing Arts. Warsh also was the scenic charge for the Act 1 production of Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel” from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8.

• Connor Grotyohann and Greg Monti, both of Stockholm; Kayla Baker of Ogdensburg; and Jess Pettit of Oak Ridge were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. A GPA of at least 3.3 was required.