The 18th annual Poker Run, sponsored by the Franklin American Legion Post 132, will be Sunday, Aug. 13.

The ride starts and ends at the post, 1 Sgt. Francis M. Glynn Road, Franklin. There are five stops with food and drinks served from 2 to 4 p.m.

Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. Donations of $25 to play and $15 to eat are requested.

There will be music by Cool Waves Entertainment and vendors, door prizes and a 50-50.

For information, call Goose at 973-862-1204.