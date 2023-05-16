x
American Legion Coloring Contest winners

Franklin /
| 16 May 2023 | 11:42
    Franklin Elementary School student Mia Perna, right, won first place and Angemily Soto placed third in the annual Coloring Contest sponsored by the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn Franklin American Legion Post 132. The awards were presented by Robert Caggiano, left, and John Kopcso. (Photos provided)
    Hardyston Middle School student Jasmyne Hrehorovich won second place.
