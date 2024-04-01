Agricultural scholarships available

Agricultural scholarships are presented each year by the Agriculture Division of the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

Applications are being accepted for any Sussex County graduating high school senior or college student enrolled in an agricultural program pursing a two- or four-year degree or graduate studies in one of the many fields of agriculture.

For information and the application, please call Megan at 973-948-5500.

Applications also are available in local guidance offices. The deadline to apply is April 15.

Applications should be mailed to Ag Scholarship Selection Committee, c/o G. Danko, P.O, Box 2456, Branchville, NJ 07826.