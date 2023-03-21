8th-grader nominated for Superintendents Roundtable Award

Sam Tobachnick has been chosen to compete for the Sussex County Superintendents Roundtable student award.

Sam, an eighth-grader at Hardyston Middle School, was celebrated at the Board of Education meeting March 14.

Mike Ryder, chief school administrator of Hardyston Township Schools, said the Superintendents Roundtable Award is given annually to top all-around students.

Sam was chosen among several students who were nominated for the honor.

“While many different names were given, Sam was the clear-cut choice from the staff,” he said.

In the county, each school district nominates students for the award.

Among the comments that the staff shared about Sam:

“Sam Tobachnick has had excellent grades (all A’s) in all subject areas since his time at Hardyston. He achieved this all while being very involved in school activities and sports.”

Another faculty member said, “He participated in band, Gifted and Talented, TREP$ (a project-based learning program that teaches students in grades 4-8 how to start businesses), among other clubs and sports. He is conscientious and balances everything he is involved with in a responsible way. An example of this is he always follows up with his teachers if he has to miss class due to another obligation.”

He also was described as “polite, kind and helpful.” “Sam is a caring friend, always helping classmates and giving a good laugh. On top of his great personality, Sam always gets his schoolwork done to an exceptional level.”

Another faculty member said, “He is a model student. Sam is able to positively communicate and collaborate with anyone he works with. He displays higher order thinking skills that set him apart from other students.”

Ryder said another staff member said that in addition to being a gifted student, Sam “is a kind young man who takes tremendous pride in his academic performance.” “Sam has a great sense of humor and greets his teachers with a smile. He exhibits general concern for his teachers’ well-being and he is also caring and mindful to his peers.”

Sam, his family and Ryder will attend a celebration of the nominees April 21 at the Lafayette House. Representatives of all the school districts in Sussex County will attend.

“Congratulations, Sam, we are very proud of you!,” Ryder said.