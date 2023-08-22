7 seek 3 seats on Hardyston school board

School board elections will be contested in two local towns on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Hardyston Board of Education.

There are three slates of candidates: incumbent Susan Lucarelli and Lorraine Menonna, incumbent Nicholas Demsak and Brian Drelick, and Savas Savidis, Ana Bertoni DeOliveira and Renée Maupai.

Four people are running for one seat representing Hardyston on the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education. The candidates are incumbent Jacqueline Elmo, Brian Tobachnick, Michael Davina and Zachery Dora.

Traci Dressner and board vice president Virginia Jones are unopposed in their bids to represent Franklin and Hamburg, respectively, on that school board.

4 run in Lafayette

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Lafayette Board of Education.

Board president Josh Aikens and members Deborah Fagan and William Dianella are running for re-election. Perry Williams also is seeking a seat.

In some towns, no candidates are running for open seats.

In Franklin, board president Wayne Bartron and vice president Kathleen Clohessey filed to run for re-election. Board member Shane Hrbek did not file so there are no candidates for a third seat.

In Hamburg, Robert Jones, Tricia Schels and David Dreifus are running for re-election on a slate for three seats with three-year terms. Jones is the board president. No one else filed to run.

Incumbent Lois Ferguson is unopposed in her bid for a two-year term.

In Ogdensburg, incumbents Stacy Walsh, Lazaro Menendez and Toni Corban, the board vice president, are running for re-election without opposition.

On the High Point Regional Board of Education, incumbent Wayne Dunn is unopposed in his bid for re-election. The Wantage resident is the board president.

Joseph Corazza of Frankford and Richard Klein of Sussex did not seek re-election, and no candidates filed to run for those seats.

Students from those three towns, Branchville and Lafayette attend High Point Regional High School.

School board terms usually are for three years.