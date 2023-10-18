4 vying for 3 school board seats

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Lafayette Township Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Board president Josh Aikens and members Deborah Fagan and William Dianella are running for re-election. Perry Williams also is seeking a seat.

The terms are for three years.

JOSH AIKENS

Why are you running for school board?

This will be my fourth term serving the Lafayette Township Elementary School District. I have proudly been the board president for the last seven years, and during my time we have made great strides to improve an already amazing district with incredible learners, supportive parents, and a highly dedicated staff.

What are the top three things you plan to accomplish if elected?

I want to make sure our district gets a free pre-K program through the federal grant system. We will look to manage our tight budget constraints without overburdening our taxpayers. Finally, we would like to explore as many new avenues to increase the academic opportunities for the learners of this district.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

It is my experience in this position and knowledge of the inner workings of policy, personnel, and finance. I have a very good understanding of how to manage this district forward. I remain just as energized for serving this community as I did in my first term nine years ago.

WILLIAM DIANELLA

Despite several attempts to contact William Dianella by phone and email, no information was provided.

DEBORAH FAGAN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Board of Education because the children are our future, and it is important to me to make sure they get the proper education and every opportunity possible to be successful in their life.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

The top three things I would like to accomplish if I am elected are the best educators to teach our children, a safe environment for the children to learn every day and not to have to worry just learn, and a loving and caring environment because children will learn if they know their educator truly cares about them.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

What makes me the best candidate for this position is I will promise to make sure we hire the best educators to make the children learn so they can be successful in life by providing a safe, loving and caring environment.

Background and qualifications

I am a paraprofessional in Sussex County with a child development specialist degree.

I have worked in the before- and after-care program in Sussex County and was a director in a day-care and an infant, toddler and preschool teacher.

PERRY WILLIAMS

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running because I believe in the necessity of preserving free public education to prepare our children and future generations to be able to think critically and independently.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

No new taxes.

Stop the “pirating” of local budgets for use elsewhere in the county and state.

Promote nonpartisan basic skills of literacy, critical thinking and math.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a retired professional with a strong commitment to country and community.

I owe the success I have achieved to having had access to excellent public education, therefore I understand the importance and value of maintaining and growing public education opportunities.

Background and qualifications

I am a U.S. Navy veteran with four adult children.

When I retired as a radiation oncologist, my wife and I moved to Lafayette so she could develop an outpatient medication-assisted treatment program for substance abuse disorders for Atlantic Health System’s western division.