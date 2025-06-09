4 running for 2 Ogdensburg council seats today

Four Republicans are running for two Borough Council seats in the June 10 primary: Brenda Cowdrick, Kristopher Gordon, Michael Nardini and Caren Ruitenberg.

Cowdrick and Ruitenberg are incumbents, and Nardini is a former councilman.

Cowdrick and Gordon are running on one slate and Ruitenberg and Nardini on another.

No Democrats have filed to run in the general election in November.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

BRENDA COWDRICK

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

For the past several years, I have proudly served on our town council focusing on real visible improvements that directly benefit our residents.

I bring experience and a track record of delivering results. I’ve led projects that improve our daily lives, such as repairing the basketball courts, adding a pickleball court, and personally managing and maintaining our beach and swim areas. I also oversee our lifeguard staff, ensuring safety and care for our residents during the summer months.

I’m running for re-election because my dedication to this town is second to none. This is a family-friendly community that helped raise me and I’m determined to help it continue raising generations to come.

I want to keep working hard for you not just as a council member but as a neighbor, parent and lifelong member of this community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My goals are to tackle and achieve challenges ahead that our town may face. I’m committed to responsible budgeting, improved infrastructure and increased public engagement, making sure we grow in a smart inclusive way.

I would also like to continue upgrading and adding to our firehouse park and our lake.

I would prioritize the repair and maintenance of our roads, bridges and public facilities.

I invest in public safety by supporting local law-enforcement and emergency services, and I will continue to explore innovative solutions for sustainable infrastructure development to help our town thrive.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am trustworthy - I say what I mean and I follow through.

Upfront and honest - no hidden agendas, no games.

Unbiased- I treat each resident fairly with respect and transparency.

Background and qualifications:

I am the best candidate for this town council because of my love for this town. I was born and raised right here in Ogdensburg.

From my days on the ORA swim team and soccer team and working as a lifeguard for the borough at our beach, the community has always been my home. That early connection to community, teamwork and responsibility shaped who I am today.

I’ve dedicated my life to giving back to it. As a parent raising my children here, I served as class parent for all three of my children and spent several years on the PTO (parent teacher organization) board.

I also had the privilege of being a school bus driver for our town children, building trust with families every day for 23 years.

KRISTOPHER GORDON

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

Community-based values that I was raised on and that I am raising my family with.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

There isn’t one specific thing that needs to be addressed but rather many things that do need to be done.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel it is time to give back to the town that has given so much to me.

As a retired New Jersey correctional police officer, I can find a good balance of dedicated time to serve the community.

Background and qualifications:

I am a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg and have a long family history of service to the town and its residents.

I served eight years with the Department of Public Works, so I bring with me a knowledge of the town and its infrastructure.

Also I have family members who have served the residents or currently do.

MICHAEL NARDINI

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

As a former Ogdensburg council member and a resident/taxpayer for more than 21 years, I understand what matters most to our residents: strong schools, reliable services, responsible budgeting and leadership that listens.

I’ve raised my family here, with my third child set to graduate from our local school district in 2026. This community is home, and I’m committed to helping it thrive.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

One of the most important issues we need to focus on is the ongoing instability within our Department of Public Works (DPW). Over the past few years, we’ve seen challenges in staffing, morale and service delivery that directly impact our roads, infrastructure and daily quality of life.

These issues didn’t develop overnight, and they won’t be fixed overnight - but they can be fixed with leadership that is proactive with repairs.

While I was commissioner of water and DPW, I proactively scheduled water tank inspections. I made sure the hydrants were flushed every year and that hydrants that needed repair took priority.

My goal is to work collaboratively with department leadership, employees and the broader community to stabilize the DPW while protecting the services our residents rely on.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Professionally, I’ve served as a vice president reporting to the chief executive and board of directors managing 45 employees across four departments.

I currently operate a successful small business based out of my house.

These roles have taught me the importance of leadership, communication and fiscal responsibility managing multiple departmental budgets.

Our town needs someone with these strong skills, and I am the candidate who can bring this to the table to serve Ogdensburg effectively.

Background and qualifications:

I have been a committed volunteer with Ogdensburg and Wallkill schools, Band Boosters president, Boy Scouts, ORA and St. Thomas of Aquin, always choosing to be hands-on in our town’s future.

CAREN RUITENBERG

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I’m running for a second term. There are so many more things we can accomplish together as a council to enhance our town’s future.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) To investigate more options for shared services throughout the surrounding areas to streamline efficiency and keep our town more fiscally responsible.

2) Spread the word and get more use out of our newly implemented alert system, keeping our residents informed as much as possible.

3) To keep Ogdensburg Day as an annual celebration for our residents with more assistance from the borough.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I want to continue giving back to our community.

I was born and raised here. I would like to keep our town as a great place to raise a family as well as be welcoming for those looking for that small-town family-feeling place to live.

Background and qualifications:

I have 2+ years experience as a councilwoman. I’ve worked in multiple levels of government and public service, currently serving as council president, and a sitting member of Land Use Board.

I have experience in public finance and community service necessary to be an effective councilwoman while keeping the residents informed.