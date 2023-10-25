3 vying for 2 council seats

Three people are running for two seats on the Branchville Borough Council in the Nov. 7 election.

Beverly Bathgate, a Republican, and Mary Whitesell, a Democrat, are seeking re-election. Tania Bansemer also is running on the GOP line.

The terms are for three years.

BEVERLY BATHGATE

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I have worked in municipal government for more than 50 years, 40 years in Branchville and 33 years in Sandyston Township, doing both at the same time for many years.

I love the council job. I have the time and am available for residents and employees.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I hope to stop dramatic tax increases because I am aware of Branchville residents who are living on fixed incomes.

2) I believe in transparency in government and hope to hear concerns and comments from residents.

3) I would love to see the Borough Council work together in the best interest of the taxpayers.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am retired and have the time to devote to the job to see that it is done correctly.

I have more than 50 years of experience and am qualified for the position.

The Borough of Branchville is an amazing place, and I would be thrilled to continue to represent it.

TANIA BANSEMER

Why are you running for the Borough Council?

I am running for Branchville Borough Council because I believe that it’s important for me to give back to the community by serving them.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I would like to maximize communication in the town among those who serve and the residents.

2) I would like to maintain the current tax levy for current and future residents.

3) I would like to continue supporting local businesses and the Fire Department and encourage residents to shop locally.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I will bring a fresh perspective to the council as a working married mother of three school-aged children. Therefore, I represent the next generation of public volunteers.

Background and qualifications

I have a bachelor of science degree and currently work for the Center for Prevention & Counseling.

I am a volunteer cheerleading and lacrosse coach with the local recreation program.

I am also a member of the Frankford School PTA and have helped promote Branchville town events, from selling duck race tickets to distributing Halloween candy to residents.

I also created the Branchville/Frankford NJ Community Events Facebook page, which has since grown to more than 4,000 members.

MARY WHITESELL

Despite several attempts to contact Mary Whitesell by phone and email, no information was provided.