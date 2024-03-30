3 towns to have contested GOP primaries

There will be contested races for municipal offices in the June 4 Republican primary in Franklin, Hardyston and Ogdensburg.

Franklin

Three Republicans have filed to run for the Borough Council in the primary. Two council seats will be filled in the Nov. 5 election.

Running in the GOP primary are incumbents Gilbert Snyder and Rachel Heath as well as Patricia Carmes.

Snyder has served four terms. Heath was elected in 2021 after retiring from her job as Franklin’s clerk/administrator.

Hardyston

Anthony Alfano, who was elected to the Hardyston Board of Education in 2022, will challenge incumbent Carl Miller in the primary for a seat on the Township Council.

Miller was unopposed for re-election to a fourth term in 2021. He defeated a Democrat in 2018.

Alfano also has been a commissioner of the Hardyston Township Municipal Utility Authority and a member of the Planning Board.

Ogdensburg

Three Republicans have filed to run for the Borough Council in the primary. Two council seats will be filled in the Nov. 5 election.

Running in the GOP primary are incumbent Kenneth Poyer, Lynn Lame and Richard Gandarinho. Poyer was elected to the council in 2021.

Nelson Alvarez did not seek re-election. He was elected to an unexpired term in 2019 and to a full term in 2021.