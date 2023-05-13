200 attend Touch a Truck at Franklin library

Nearly 200 people turned out to get up close to a variety of trucks at the Franklin library’s Touch a Truck event May 6.

Trucks in the parking lot across from the library included an ambulance, a firetruck and a big farm tractor.

“These are always such fun events,” said Will Porter, director of the Sussex County Library System. “We hosted our very first Touch a Truck at the Main Library way back in 2010 and they’ve just grown from there. Our Franklin branch has a little more of a space constraint, but the community makes it totally worth it.”

The library staff thanked the volunteers who made the day possible, including the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, Franklin Borough Police and New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Michael Clint, a Franklin resident, brought the farm tractor, which was a big hit.

“It was a great day and the community came out in force to enjoy the beautiful weather and many expressed their appreciation,” said Franklin branch staff member April Good. “We are very thankful to the first-responders who were able to attend.”