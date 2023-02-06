2 Wallkill Valley students receive awards for artwork

Wallkill Valley Regional High School students’ work was recognized in the Northern New Jersey region of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Amy Fairweather, a fine arts instructor, said work by two of her art students was recognized by a panel of creative professionals. They submitted their work online in December. The winners were announced Jan. 26 and will be honored in an online ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Junior Georgia Wheeler had two pieces chosen for awards. Her watercolor painting “MidTerms” earned a gold key, which means that the piece goes on to the national competition. Her other piece, titled “The Bus Ride Back,” earned a silver key in the digital art category.

“MidTerms” will be part of the Gold Key Exhibition March 4-25 at Gallery Aferro in Newark.

Senior Tyler Pullins earned an honorable mention in the mixed media category for his piece titled “I will not be there, I will not be.”

Describing the piece, he said, “A delineated ideology of trauma. Signified by birds. All to focus on a climax.”

Fairweather said, “Since 1923, the Scholastic Awards have recognized some of America’s most celebrated artists while they were teenagers. A few names include Richard Avedon, Andy Warhol, Ken Burns, Paul Chan, Idelle Weber and Kay WalkingStick.

“I am incredibly proud of Georgia and Tyler. They are both extremely talented, prolific, passionate and deserving of this prestigious honor. I am blessed to be a part of their artistic journey,” she added.