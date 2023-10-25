2 running for mayor

Franklin Mayor John Sowden IV, a Republican, and Shane Hrbek, an Independent, are competing for the mayor’s post in the Nov. 7 election.

The term is for four years.

SHANE HRBEK

Why are you running for mayor?

The mayor is a part-time position. It deserves full-time attention.

There is a disconnect between the borough government and the residents with involvement, communication and empathy.

My vision is to set an example for others, find solutions and not ignore the problems.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I will hold town hall meetings where residents can address their concerns and develop solutions in an informal setting while improving communication and resident involvement.

The mayor sets the tone for governing the borough. As mayor, I will build team concepts with council and department heads, and we will finally follow through with plans to improve and make Franklin more efficient.

I will take a practical approach to enhance Franklin’s outward appearance. All of Franklin Borough needs some TLC - for example, the Route 23 entrances, the North Church Road entrance, the abandoned buildings and the empty lots, to name a few.

The largest unsettled issue is the 20 years we had plans to revitalize Main Street. We need to leverage our government resources to pull together and implement the recommendations for revitalization.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My more than 30 years of management experience in retail stores qualifies me to be mayor. By overseeing 400 employees and $1 million in weekly sales, we changed the culture by building teams to improve sales and customer service, maintain a budget, and make a profit.

Background and qualifications

I’m currently active in the community, volunteering for the Girl & Boy Scouts and Wallkill Valley Coalition and serving as Deacon at First Presbyterian Church.

I also chaired Franklin Children’s Bowling and was a board member of the Forward Franklin Alliance, which donated $100,000 to the borough.

I am currently serving my sixth year on the Board of Education.

JOHN SOWDEN IV

Why are you running for mayor?

After navigating through the difficult Covid years, which we haven’t experienced anything like in 105 years, our town has persevered.

Franklin is in the right position to do some serious field running. I intend to see this through and lead the charge in the town I grew up in and which my forefathers started 122 years ago.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

I intend to:

• continue guiding the borough in a greater direction and fine tuning plans as we go.

• establish more affordable housing for our seniors and younger families so they can continue to live in this town they grew up in.

• continue working with our schools to help make sure our children get a safe and exceptional education.

• finish locating an additional well to insure Franklin has adequate water supplies in the future.

• complete the final finish of our Main Street redevelopment.plan.

• work with our EDC to attract new business into our town along with helping our existing businesses to grow.

• work with the state and county EDC to develop a great Rails to Trails program.

• continue to work with Police, Fire and First Aid Departments.

• most importantly, work to keep our tax rate at reasonable levels.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I was a three-term councilman for Franklin. I served three terms as a Sussex County Municipal Authority Commissioner.

I was for 29 years a self-employed family business owner in Franklin.

I have been for nine years the facilities manager for a Sussex County School.

I am the current mayor of Franklin.

Background and qualifications

I have lived in this town all my life. Three generations of my family have lived here before me; a total of 122 years. I have a real sense of pride knowing that.

I have been married to my wife, Debbie, for 43 years. We have two sons: John, who is married to his wife, Melissa, and they have two children, Trevor and Abigail, and Dan.

My mother is 91 and still lives in the house I grew up in on Buckwheat Road. My sister Rose and her husband Ron also reside in Franklin.