John Lovell appointed Sussex County’s interim business administrator

The Sussex County Commissioners on May 11 appointed John Lovell to serve as the county’s interim business administrator at an estimated cost of about $42,600.

Business Administrator Gregory Poff, IV, will be leaving the county within the next week and take over as the Randolph Township business administrator, starting July 1.

Lovell will serve as interim business administrator, beginning about May 24 and the contract will run through Aug. 31 for an estimated amount of $42,600.

“John is a very experienced government administrator with a strong background and over 40 years of experience,” Commissioners Director Anthony Fasano said. “I had the opportunity to speak with John last week, and I’m very confident he will be an excellent interim county administrator for Sussex County and its current needs during this transitional period.”

Lovell has previously worked for the county as he filled in when the county health officer left the position in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“John actually did step up,” Commissioner Dawn Fantasia said. “He had an excellent rapport with our county employees. We got very good feedback. He’s very conscientious and very profession, and I’m sure he will do quite a commendable job filling the void here as we are seeking out a permanent new administrator.”

Poff said the county is seeking a qualified firm to help in the recruitment of the next administrator and the request for proposals is listed on the county’s website, sussex.nj.us.