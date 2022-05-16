Jill Space takes the reins as new County Commissioner

Jill Space of Wantage on May 11 served her first meeting as county commissioner since being appointed to the seat previously occupied by Sylvia Petillo until her retirement after the April 6 meeting.

Space will serve until the end of Petillo’s unexpired term on Dec. 31, 2022. Space is one of two Republican candidates seeking nomination to two seats on the board in the June 7 primary. They will face the Democratic nominees in the general election.

Space was also appointed to fill Petillo’s term as a member of the Board of School Estimate of Sussex County Community College, the Technical School and as the first alternate representative to the New Jersey Association of Counties.

Space has lived in Sussex County for most of her life. She grew up in Franklin and moved to Wantage as a teenager, where she still lives. She’s been married for 29 years to Assemblyman Parker Space and has worked at Space Farms for the past 27 years, overseeing the Space family business’ financial aspects.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Commissioner Space and her family for many years,” Commissioners Director Anthony Fasano said. “She’s an extremely collaborative person. I know she cares deeply about Sussex County, and I really couldn’t think of a better person to have in the position.”