First Holy Communion at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake

Fourteen children received their first Holy Communion on Saturday, May 7, at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake. The children prepared for the sacrament under the direction of their catechist, Mrs. Nina Pinglora.

First Row: Joseph Dwyer, Paige Mabee, Meghan Bender, Briana Hernandez, Ethan Eisenring

Second Row: Spencer Roth, Bryce Browning, Justin Del Valle, Matthew Gamard, Jolie Manaran

Third Row: Andres Lasso Salguero, Eoin Daly, Connor McAteer & Benjamin Woloszczak.

Not pictured is Fr. T. Augustine Badgley, administrator.