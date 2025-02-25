County GOP neutral in primary race for governor

Federal, state and local officials joined fellow Republicans at the Sussex County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln Day Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 22.
But there were no GOP gubernatorial candidates at the event, held at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.
Committee chairman Joseph Labarbera said the county committee traditionally does not endorse a candidate for governor before a contested primary.
After the nominee is chosen June 10, county Republicans will work hard to elect him or her, he said.
A number of candidates have filed to run in the GOP primary. The leading ones are former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who ran against Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in 2021; radio talk show host Bill Spadea; state Sen. Jon Bramnick; and Edward Durr, who defeated then-Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, in a race for the Senate in 2021 but lost his bid for re-election two years later.
The Sussex County Democratic Committee will hold its nominating convention Saturday, March 1 at Newton High School, 44 Ryerson Ave.
The convention, which is open to the public, begins at 10 a.m.
Democrats running for governor include Sweeney; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, and Mikie Sherrill, D-11; Newark Mayor Ras Baraka; Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop; and Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, who also is president of the New Jersey Education Association.
Q`