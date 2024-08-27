Weichert names Evans as regional president

Weichert, Realtors has named Dave Evans as regional president of northern New Jersey.

He will be responsible for the management and growth of 14 Weichert offices throughout Morris, Essex, Passaic, Union and Sussex counties.

He previously was regional vice president of HUNT Real Estate ERA.

“I am excited to welcome Dave to the leadership team at Weichert,” said Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services for Weichert, Realtors.

“Dave is a seasoned leader who has successfully recruited, developed and coached many sales leaders and agents. He has a keen understanding that business growth and productivity is the result of many elements, including sales strategy, brand awareness and teamwork.

“Under Dave’s guidance, I am confident the Northern New Jersey Region is well-positioned for both immediate success and long-term growth.”

Evans joins Weichert with 30 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate with a focus on sales management and training.

He said he is eager to begin his new role. “I have a thirst for personal growth and new opportunities, and I believe that with my background, I am uniquely qualified for this position. I am excited to grow and succeed in a supportive environment under Joe’s leadership.”

Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in business/economics and has earned many industry certifications, including Graduate Realtor Institute, Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified Residential Broker and Certified Distress Property Specialist.