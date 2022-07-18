Wawa comes to Sussex County

The first Wawa store in Sussex County opened with a two-day celebration on July 13 and 14 in Frankford at the site of the former Chatter Box restaurant at the intersection of Routes 206, 15 and 565. Wawa store personnel, town officials, the general public and media marked the days with store tours, a ribbon cutting, speeches and indulging in Wawa food sampling.

Wawa has 274 stores in New Jersey and employs more than 14,000 associates, with 50 new positions brought to the area through the development of the new store.

“It’s important to make our communities happier and certainly more connected,” said the Frankford store’s General Manager Zachary Danciak.

Wawa Inc. began back in 1803 and has a history in dairy farming, having a small processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania. The company opened its first food market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Currently, Wawa has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The Frankford store is equipped with a state-of-the-art fresh food kitchen, where signature hoagies, customized burgers, award-winning coffee and the Sizzli (a hot breakfast sandwich) are prepared. The store also boasts a variety of Wawa dairy products, bakery items and fuel services. Also available to customers is Wawa mobile ordering, delivery options, pick-up and online catering.

Centered on the community, the Frankford Wawa will be participating in several community and charitable-oriented projects over the next weeks and months, namely, Hoagies for Heroes, and Lending a Helping Hoagie, benefiting the SCARC Foundation in fighting hunger in Sussex County.