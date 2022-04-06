x
Unique, upscale and secluded home has scenic views

| 06 Apr 2022 | 12:51
This contemporary raised ranch is nestled in Greenwood Hills on 1.85 private acres bordering Vandermark Creek and is steps from historic Milford Borough.

Enjoy scenic views from inside or from the outdoor decks. Listen to the babbling creek, watch the sun set, or entertain family and friends on the large covered deck.

Walk in and discover hardwood flooring, an open concept and a light-filled upper level. The sleek updated eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless appliances.

The living room features a stone-faced gas fireplace and oversized windows. The main level includes a spacious primary bedroom suite with custom dressing room.

The lower level bedroom suite has its own outdoor seating area and private entrance.

This home has central air, a whole house generator, and heated oversized garage.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Price: $549,000
Total square feet: 2,700
Total taxes: $5,552.65
Total acres: 1.85
Year built: 2003
Listing agent: Denise Fey, Century 21 Geba Realty, 309 West Harford St., Milford
Phone: 570-228-1847
Office: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.net
Web: c21gebarealty.com