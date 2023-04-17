T-Mobile opens first store in Sussex County

T-Mobile opened its first store in Sussex County on April 14.

It is located at 68 Route 23 in Franklin.

“We’re excited T-Mobile is bringing their first store to Sussex County and investing in our community, bringing jobs to local residents and generating economic activity,” said state Sen. Steven Oroho, R-24.

The Franklin location is part of T-Mobile’s efforts to expand its retail footprint with the addition of stores in small towns and rural communities across the country.

Last year, the company opened stores in Chester and Phillipsburg. It has more than 200 retail stores in New Jersey, with plans to add another location later in 2023.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease of connecting in person with our team of experts for personalized solutions and the convenience of exploring hands-on with our products and services,” said Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group.

“That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. “

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

As part of T-Mobile’s commitment to help small towns and rural communities thrive, the company launched its T-Mobile Hometown Grants program in early 2021, providing grants to 100 small towns each year to use toward city beautification projects, public improvements and more.

T-Mobile is committing $25 million in grants during five years. Three towns in New Jersey - Bound Brook, Burlington and Washington - have been recipients of grants totaling $150,000.

Towns with populations of less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. For details, go online to https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants