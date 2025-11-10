Home
Home
News
Business
Stockholm hosts Christmas market
maria kovic
Stanhope
/
| 10 Nov 2025 | 01:10
Susan and Mike Winge of Highland Lakes are shown by Sue’s House of Fudge.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Carter and Adaline Killen of Stockholm show off their Christmas orrnaments.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Hailey Ponteliona of Rockaway stands with her grandmother, Cathy Koenig of Stanhope.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Sophia Palm of Saddle Brook sits at the Ms. Beans NJ table.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Noelle Bruno of Bayonne stands at the Nowella table.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
A Christmas market was held on Sunday at St. Thomas the Apostle and St. John Vianney.
