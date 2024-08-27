Provident Bank donates $10,000 to SCCC

The Sussex County Community College (SCCC) Foundation received a $10,000 donation from Provident Bank to support the college’s theater arts program.

The funds paid for a new, larger shed for the theater program.

In previous years, theater equipment, props and other items to support the annual performances were scattered across various backstage areas, hallways and closets without a dedicated central storage space.

“Having a centralized space to store our theater props, furniture and costumes is essential to the success of our program,” said theater liaison Allison Ognibene. “It allows us to efficiently store, use and repurpose items for multiple productions.”

Jon Connolly, SCCC president, said, ”We weren’t expecting to acquire such a large shed, but after recognizing the pressing need within the program, Provident Bank stepped in generously to support this important cause.

“Their timely and substantial contribution ensures that we can meet the demand effectively and continue to serve our community with excellence.”

The theater arts program hosts a variety of large- and small-scale productions throughout the year. The productions are open to the public.