Point 5 Lafayette offers healthier alternatives

Point 5 Lafayette, located in the Shoppes at Lafayette off of Route 15, provides healthy alternatives to alcoholic beverages as well as other enjoyable choices for anyone looking to drink something healthier this Dry January, says owner Jeffrey Bracaglia.

The store opened back in August. Bracaglia said a major reason why was to make these drinks accessible to more people, and teach them about how they can help lead to healthier lives in the process.

“Most of our customers are not people who can’t drink anymore,” he said. “They’re people that want to limit their drinking or just have an alternative.”

He explained how these drinks are far more than just valuable substitutes for those who are trying to quit alcohol. Some contain nutrients and other beneficial ingredients and are just as fun to drink socially, he said.

These drinks, known as adaptogens, are normally derived from natural substances like herbs and sometimes even mushrooms. They offer holistic health benefits, Bracaglia said.

For Bracaglia, these drinks represent a healthier way to enjoy the same activities people do when they go out. Because of this, he said, people can experience all the benefits of going out without any of the consequences of drinking alcohol.

“If you take a night to just have some of this stuff instead of alcohol,” he said. “You realize that you have the same amount of fun, and you wake up feeling good the next day.”

The small store manages to fit a lot of these drinks into only one room. Shelves are lined with all types of drinks, from adaptogens like Kava-based seltzers to 0 pecent spirits like bourbon or gin.

The television is often playing a sports game, the sounds bouncing off cool green walls. In front of the T.V. sits a wooden bar for customers to sit and drink their beverages.

Bracaglia said he wants the store to be a place where people can come and socialize, as well as purchase drinks. He also wants the space to allow for events and other community functions.

He hosted a paint-and-sip event in November with abstract painter Brianne Valentino, who is based in Vernon. She also makes murals and collages and said she travels around the state for exhibitions and events like these.

Valentino said her work is all about harnessing each person’s unique style to make something that they can be proud of. She was very happy Bracaglia gave her a space that allowed the eight participants to relax and express themselves.

“It was great to work with Jeff,” she said.

Part of her experience was getting to try non-alcoholic wine Bracaglia provided. She said she enjoyed it so much that she ended up buying a whole bottle.

She also said she was initially surprised at how authentic it tasted.

“It tastes just like how wine tastes,” she said with a chuckle.

Bracaglia wants the store to be a place where more people can have similar experiences. He wants to not only be a provider for these types of drinks, but a helpful resource and educator for people as well.

Many of the drinks have cards that explain ingredients, blends and even popular mixed drinks that can be made.

Despite these drinks offering a variety of benefits, Bracaglia said, they are also great for changing someone’s relationship with alcohol. He said that what works best depends on the person and the drink, but he generally recommends substituting some of an alcoholic drink with a non alcoholic alternative.

“For beer, for example, you can switch every other,” he said, “you’re really not going to notice a difference because they taste just as good as the original.”

He said that showing how versatile these drinks can be and being a helpful resource for people’s health journeys is important to him. There are many ways that people can get healthier, and he and Point 5 Lafayette are just trying to make that process more accessible.