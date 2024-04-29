Nielsen Automotive Group in top 150

Nielsen Automotive Group, a 13-rooftop dealer group with locations in Sussex and Morris counties, has been named an Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Group.

Nielsen is a new entrant at No. 130.

The dealership group sold 7,189 total units in fiscal year 2023. The top 150 dealership groups sold about 3.8 million new vehicles in 2023, slightly less than a quarter of the industry’s total retail sales.

The Automotive News Research & Data Center surveys U.S. dealership groups to determine the annual ranking.

Bill Snouffer, general manager and partner of the Nielsen Automotive Group, said, ”We are exceptionally proud and honored to be recognized and included on this prestigious list. On behalf of myself and Eric Nielsen, I’d like to extend thanks to our hard-working staff who have made this recognition possible as well as our valued customers who continue to trust us with their automotive needs. We are deeply grateful.”

The Nielsen Automotive Group represents 11 brands: Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai and Mitsubishi.