Local glass studio holds open house

Gardens and Glass, LLC, located on 124 Main Street in Franklin, is celebrating its one-year business anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-8 p.m.

Everyone in the community is invited and those who plan to attend can RSVP online at gardensandglassllc.com.

At the event guests can meet renowned stained-glass artist Christopher Michalek and apprentice Holly Gouger and get a special opportunity to see the unveiling of a stained-glass Peacock that will find a permanent home at Willow Creek Winery in Cape May.

Musical guests at the open house include Ciro Patti and Sean Henry and light refreshments will be served.

Owners invite guest to come and learn how they can participate in a stained-glass workshop. Workshops are held weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings as well as Saturday afternoons. Registration for the workshops, which are appropriate for anyone ages 13 and up, is always suggested as the class size is limited to 10 people. All patterns and class dates can be found online.

The studio also offers an 8-week beginner stained-glass course that meets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where students work on a 12” panel. While at the studio, guests can get a jump on holiday shopping by browsing and purchasing any of the more than 100 original, unique pieces that are on display for sale. Gifts certificates are also available.

Holly Marie Gouger has been the ornamental gardener at a private golf club since 2005. She studied horticulture at Sussex County Community College and Bergen County Community College. In addition to her job at Lake Mohawk Golf Club, Holly is learning a stained-glass artistry as an apprentice.

Christopher Michalek is a self-taught, stained-glass artist who lives in Sussex County. Christopher’s love for glass began as a child on a class trip to Wheaton Village now Wheaton Arts. He was fascinated with glass everything from bottle hunting to working as a glassblowing apprentice in Seattle. For more information about the open house, workshops or classes please visit gardensandglassllc.com or call 973-222-6409.