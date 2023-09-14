Garden of Life Massage celebrates 20 years in business

Garden of Life Massage in Franklin is celebrating 20 years of offering massage therapy in Sussex County.

Dawn Gomez, owner and senior massage therapist, started the business on Main Street in Hamburg in 2003.

The staff of veteran massage therapists each has more than 20 years of experience.

“Our clients return for the results. We are passionate and committed to being and bringing change to the lives we are blessed to touch,” Gomez said.

On Friday, Sept. 22, Garden of Life will host a Celebration Movie Night. Clients and friends may RSVP by calling 973-600-3933 by Wednesday, Sept. 20. Capacity is limited, so reservations are necessary.

In October, Garden of Life will host its annual open house at the North Church Professional Center.

For information, go online to www.gardenoflifemassage.com