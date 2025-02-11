Funeral home marks 65 years

Ferguson Funeral Home in Sussex has been owned by the Ferguson family for 65 years.

Paul D. Ferguson, the current owner and manager, started working there when he was 16.

A lifelong resident of Sussex County. he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science.

The business was founded by Harry House in 1928.

House Funeral Home was purchased by Ferguson’s father, Paul B., in 1959.

Since then, the company has expanded to other areas of Sussex County.

“In 1970, Paul B. Ferguson purchased F. John Ramsey Funeral Home and Sussex County Monument Co., both located in Franklin,” Paul D. Ferguson said.

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home opened in Vernon in 1988.

Ferguson Funeral Home provides funerals and memorials for both religious and non-religious families.

“Sometimes a funeral or memorial is as simple as a few family members sharing eulogies and we the funeral directors will emcee the event. It is all a matter of listening to the wants of each individual family and doing our best to make it happen,” Ferguson said.

Many clients plan their funerals in advance of death, he said.

“They will meet with one of our funeral directors and plan the funeral in advance while not under extreme emotional duress. We feel families will make better decisions in advance while not experiencing extreme emotions.

“Other families choose to make the funeral plans at the time of a death. Either way, we take care of virtually every detail in the funeral arrangements.

“From the filing of the death certificate, submission of the obituary, scheduling of the visitation, funeral and burial to the hearse, flower vehicle, even a limousine if the family wants, we arrange everything,” he said.

The funeral home works with other businesses, such as florists, allowing families to choose the flowers and have them delivered.

“There are also times where a loved one may pass away in another state. In those situations, the family only has to worry about picking up the phone to call us, and we will reach out to a local funeral home and coordinate everything on their behalf,” Ferguson said.

The company has been “the first choice for hundreds of area families each year,” he added.

“We are proud to embrace traditional values, diversity and innovation in honoring the spirit and life of each family we serve.”