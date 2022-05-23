Economic forum for businesses coming to northern NJ

Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP, a law firm out of Sparta, and Nisivoccia LLP will be hosting the fifth annual Economic Outlook Forum on Tuesday, June 14, at 12 p.m. at the Meadow Wood (461 Route 10, Randolph). The keynote speaker will be Victor Calanog, PhD, head of Commercial Real Estate Economics for Moody’s Analytics. Calanog’s presentation will be followed by a panel discussion of prominent local business leaders.

Prior to the acquisition by Moody’s Analytics in October 2018, Dr. Calanog served as chief economist and senior vice president of reis, leading a team of economists and analysts to build, maintain and customize the firm’s market forecasting, valuation, and real estate portfolio analytics and advisory services.

Calanog’s research has received awards and fellowship support from several institutions, including the Ford Foundation, the Russell Sage Foundation and the Penn Lauder Center for International Business Research. His papers in real estate economics, local government competition, and urban fiscal policy have been presented in meetings of the American Economic Association, the American Finance Association and the Brookings Institution, and discussed in academic forums sponsored by Harvard Business School, Columbia University, Stanford University, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the Stern School of Business at New York University.

The Economic Forum is intended to bring together businesses in northern New Jersey to focus on business opportunities and challenges. The program will focus on economic trends affecting rural and exurban areas like northern New Jersey. The Economic Forum will explore the unique challenges faced by northern New Jersey businesses and discuss how to turn challenges into opportunities.

The program is sponsored by Laddey, Clark & Ryan, LLP and Nisivoccia LLP and is presented in conjunction with the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce and the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership. If you have questions or would like to register for the program, visit lcrlaw.com or contact Jessica Civetta at jcivetta@lcrlaw.com or call 973-729-1880. There is a $25 cost for the program, which includes lunch.