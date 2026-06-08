Black Dog Books participates in statewide Book Crawl

Black Dog Books welcomed book lovers June 6 as part of the annual NJ Book Crawl, a statewide initiative designed to encourage readers to visit independent bookstores across New Jersey.

The event invited participants to explore local bookstores, discover new titles and connect with the communities that support independent bookselling throughout the state.

“The NJ Book Crawl is a yearly celebration of New Jersey’s independent bookstores, encouraging readers to visit shops across the state, discover new books, and connect with the local communities that make each bookstore unique,” the bookstore said in a statement. “Black Dog Books was honored to be part of this year’s crawl and to welcome so many enthusiastic readers through our doors. Events like these highlight the importance of supporting local businesses and remind us how special the independent bookstore community truly is. We’re grateful to everyone who participated and helped make the weekend such a wonderful success.”

Store representatives said the event helped showcase the value of supporting local businesses while highlighting the role independent bookstores play in their communities.

Black Dog Books joined bookstores throughout New Jersey in participating in the annual crawl, which encourages residents to explore a variety of independently owned bookshops across the state.