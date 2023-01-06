Sylvia J. Riordan, a resident of Sparta for nearly 60 years, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Morristown. She was 82.

Sylvia graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 1962. After graduation, she taught in the Hardyston School District for more than 30 years before her retirement in 1997.

Sylvia’s favorite pastimes were going to restaurants - she and her husband, Jim, could be found at their favorite restaurant two or three times a week; traveling; and attending family functions. Sylvia and Jim were members of the Sparta Theater Club for more than 20 years.

Sylvia’s passion for helping others was demonstrated by her various outside activities. She was a founding member of the Sussex County Arthritis Association and a member of Rainbows and Literacy Volunteers of America.

Sylvia was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Sparta as well as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary Vesonder, and her brothers, Regis and Ronald Vesonder.

Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband, James; son, Brian Bailey and girlfriend BB; sister, Mary Francis Ruby; and many nieces.

Visitation was held Dec. 19 at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass was be held Dec. 20 at Our Lady of the Lake Church 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Entombment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington.