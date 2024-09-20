William Timko of Wantage passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Turin Town, N.Y. He was 62.

Born and raised in Livingston, Bill was a graduate of Livingston High School.

He started his own business, Timko Landscape and Construction in Little Falls, and operated the business for 29 years.

Bill enjoyed vacationing in South Carolina for several years before moving there in 2020. After spending almost two years there, Bill decided to move back to New Jersey and lived in Wantage.

He became active with the Wantage Township Fire Department and served on the Beemerville Fire Police.

Bill attended Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Hardyston.

He was also an active member of the American Legion Post 174 in Wayne and was the road captain for the post.

Bill enjoyed life and was known for his spontaneous adventures, which included bringing along one or more of his many “toys.”

A total “gear head,” Bill’s life revolved around his cars, motorcycles and anything gas-powered that he could ride.

He loved his boys, his canine companions, Jake, Diesel and Maverick.

Bill was predeceased by his sister Mary Ellen Timko.

He is survived by his loving partner, Gina K. Liakakos, and her children, Cheyenne Ford, Anthony Ford and Louis Liakakos, all of Wantage, and his sister, Patricia Garrett of South Carolina.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Fireman services will begin at 1:45 p.m. and memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

All in attendance are invited to follow back to the Beemerville Fire Department for a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in William Timko’s memory to the Beemerville Fire Department, 227 Route 519, Wantage, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com