William Lamphear Jr.

William “Bill” H. Lamphear Jr. of Milford, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Milford Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was 76.

Born in the Bronx to the late William H. Lamphear Sr. and Kathleen (Thulin) Lamphear, Bill was a resident of Hewitt for 48 years before moving to Matamoras, Pa.

He was employed as a gas operations supervisor at Con Ed in Queens for 38 years before his retirement.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his children Samantha and Billy and his sisters Liz O’Brien and her husband Larry and Kathy Brown and her husband Gordon.

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan (Meyer); his son, Bryan Lamphear and his wife Erica of Hamburg; his daughter, Megan Solicito and her husband Mike of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; his grandchildren, twins Delaney and Kyle and McKenna and Connor Lamphear and Maggie and twins Walter and Annie Solicito; his sister, Patricia Lamphear of Stowe, Vt.; and his beloved dog and protector, Molly.

Private cremation services were entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com