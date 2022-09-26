William J. Wien, age 77, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, with his family by his side at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Sussex to the late Arthur and Natalie (Beemer) Wien, Bill was raised in the Colesville section of Wantage and lived in the area for the majority of his life before moving to Matamoras, Pennsylvania four years ago. He graduated Sussex High School in 1963 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served his country during the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1967. Bill was a proud American and supported all Veteran’s Organizations. He was a member of the American Legion Post 213 in Wantage, a former volunteer fireman for Colesville and Beemerville Fire Departments, and a former member of the Sussex Kiwanis and the Sussex Elks Lodge. Bill began his career with Jersey Central Power and Light as a lineman, where he worked for five years. He then was employed by Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative for 30 years, retiring as lineman chief. Bill was an avid hunter, lifelong Buffalo Bills fan and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Morgan in 2013. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon (MaGill); his three daughters, Kelly Marks of Branchville, Toni Ennis and her husband, Joe, of Port Jervis, New York, and Angie Portsmore and her husband, Mike, of Hardyston; his brother, Richard Wien and his wife Margaret of Lincroft, New York; his grandchildren, Ashley Kreutle, Sydney Wontor, Delani Ennis, Evan Wontor, Joseph Ennis, Lynnee Ennis, William Ennis and Colin Portsmore; his great granddaughter, Leah Melton; his niece, Diana Kaplan, her husband, Brian, and their children Hannah and Erin; and his nephew, Gary Wien and his wife Sherry. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 209 U.S. Highway 206, Branchville, New Jersey. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill’s memory to an organization that benefits veterans. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.