William J. Outwater Jr.

William Joseph Outwater Jr. passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He was 70.

Born to William J. Outwater Sr. and Elsie Outwater in Jersey City, he had lived in River Edge; Chester, N.Y.; and Jupiter, Fla., before moving to the Crystal Springs section of Hardyston six years ago.

William was a graduate of Rutgers University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education and political science.

He then worked as vice president of sales at Opici Wines in Glen Rock for 22 years, retiring in 2018.

William then worked as a real estate agent for Weichert, Realtors.

He was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg; a member of the Knights of Columbus; and a newly elected board member for Crystal Springs.

He enjoyed gardening, was a wine sommelier and enjoyed time with family.

William is the beloved husband of Gail Outwater (nee Sheppard) of Hardyston; devoted father of William J. Outwater III of Hardyston and Lynn Vanadio and her husband Bryan of Warwick, N.Y.; loving grandfather of Nathan and Myles; and dear brother of Jeffrey Outwater and his wife Susan of Oak Park, Calif., Michael Outwater of Lakewood, Elizabeth Beaugard of Phillipsburg and John Outwater of Bayonne. He was cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Sunday, July 9. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg. Interment will follow at Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, N.Y.

Memorial gifts to the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com