William Earl Beardslee

William Earl (“Billy”) Beardslee, Jr., 54, passed away peacefully at home in Cary, NC, on Nov. 11 , 2022. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, to parents Francine (Andriach) Beardslee and William Beardslee, Sr., he was raised in Hardyston Township, N.J. After attending Wallkill Valley Regional High School, he received his undergraduate degree and played football at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. He was employed for 25 years in a variety of positions by Bed, Bath & Beyond with his final position being Region al Merchandising Manager.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Francine Beardslee. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Joann (Griffin) Beardslee of Cary, N.C., his father, William E. Beardslee, Sr., and step­mother, Judith (Reihl) Beardslee of Seven Lakes, N.C. , son, Bryce William Beardslee of Apex N.C., and daughter, Carleigh Francine Beardslee of Dublin, OH, his brother, Marc David Beardslee and wife, Elizabeth (Torres) Beardslee of Vernon, N.J., step-brothers, J. Gilbert Car roll of Roanoke, VA, and C. Thomas Carroll and wife, Sheryl (Dunn) Carroll of McGregor, TX, step­sister, Nicole J. (Carroll) Hendricks and husband, Lenno Hendricks of Bronx, N.Y., aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and many loving friends.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Franklin New Jersey. A memorial service will be scheduled in North Carolina at a later date. Condolences and memories may be placed on the website of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary, N.C.

At this time, the family requests postponement of any flowers or donations.