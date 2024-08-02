Virginia Bogart

Virginia E. Bogart of Hamburg passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 79.

Born in Englewood to the late Salvatore and Victoria (Panagakis) Varriale, Virginia grew up in Leonia. She lived in Lodi and Palisades Park before moving to Hamburg.

She was employed at Bergen County Daycare Center in Paramus as a teacher’s aide, working with handicapped children for 30 years before her retirement.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Joseph Sr., and her brother Frederick Varriale.

She is survived by her sons, Victor Bogart of Maine, William Bogart of Toms River, and Peter Bogart and his wife Joanne of Hardyston; her brother, Charles Varriale of Montvale; her grandchildren, Jesse, Joshua and Victoria; and her great-grandchildren, Reagan and Levi.

Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

