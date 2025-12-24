Veronica M. Pugh, age 60, peacefully passed away Saturday Dec. 20, 2025, at her home in Franklin, after a long battle with health issues. Veronica lived in Ogdensburg for most of her life.

She was the daughter of the late Verdun E. Pugh and Susan J. McDonald Pugh formerly of Ogdensburg, NJ.

She spent her life working in several jobs in the area such as Selective Risk in Branchville, Thor Labs in Newton and her last place of employment was a Family Eye Care in Wharton for Dr. Sharon C. Stein.

She was the beloved mother of Trevor Kish and his fiancé Ashley Kiritsis, and the late Austin Kish, brothers; John Pugh, Robert Pugh, and her long-time companion, Robert R. Lawler.

There will be no services at this time, a celebration of life will be scheduled for the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J.