Timothy Wamback Jr.

Timothy W. Wamback Jr. of Stockholm passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at his home. He was 60.

He was born in Pequannock to Sondra Lee Goerner and Timothy W. Wamback Sr.

Tim attended Sussex Technical School and was a carpenter by trade. He mastered the art of carpentry and was known for his beautiful work.

He was a volunteer with the New Jersey State Forest Service and enjoyed fishing in his free time.

Tim was predeceased by his father and his son, T.J. Wamback (2014).

He is survived by his loving wife, Mimi Lavelle; mother, Sondra Goerner; son, Matthew Wamback and his wife, Brianna; his two daughters, Nicole Yacovone and her husband, AJ, and Kaitlyn House and her husband, Jakob; his grandchildren, Lyla and Theo Wamback and Joseph, Jacob and Alaina Yacovone; and his brother, Arthur Wamback.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Ogdensburg Firehouse, 30 Main St.

