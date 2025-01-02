Timothy Murphy

Timothy J. Murphy of Hamburg, a former longtime resident of New City, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 86.

He was born in Brooklyn on July 25, 1938, to Thomas and Giovanna (Jean) Murphy. He was affectionately known as Tim, Timmy, Murph or Murphy to those he knew and touched.

Tim earned an associate’s degree in construction from New York City Community College.

His love for sports and his talent as a natural athlete brought him to play with the Baltimore Orioles Minor League teams for two seasons (1959 and 1960).

It was after baseball that Tim ventured into the world of construction. He started full-time as a draftsman in 1961 and rose to be an executive vice president in the construction management industry.

Tim worked with family and friends at Noble Construction until his passing.

A devoted Catholic, Tim enjoyed Sunday Mass, said the rosary every morning, and kept a book of names of those in need of prayers and their names never came off the book. The first thing Tim did on vacation was locate the nearest Roman Catholic church and find out the Mass schedule.

Tim also enjoyed all sports, played golf, and always wanted good meal surrounded by those he loved.

His greatest passion in life was spending time with his wife and his family. He never missed an event. All he wanted was to be with his wife, family and friends and see them happy.

Tim was 100 percent selfless and would and did anything for those in need, no questions asked. His kind heart, loving spirit, compassion and joy of life will live through his family, friends and all those that he touched.

He was a sweet man who knew what it was to be a part of a family and lead with love and warmth. He impacted each individual person he knew. If you were part of his life, you know and have a “Tim” anecdote.

Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Josephine (Joyce) Murphy; his cherished children, Doreen Murphy, Laura Geerlof and Kristen Goldstein; his sons-in-law, David Goldstein, Edward Geerlof and Bruce Zenna; six treasured grandchildren, Brian (and Brittany), Vanessa, Brooke, Eddie, Sienna and Sophia; and one great- grandchild, Timothy, his namesake.

He was the precious brother of James Murphy. He was loved by his wife’s two sisters and one brother, and he considered the entirety of the Diolosa, Vesnaver and LaMalfa families to be his own. Tim was beloved by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

A visitation for Tim will be held Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. A funeral Mass will be Monday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Immediately following the committal service, a repast will be held in the Grand Rotunda at Crystal Springs Resort.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Society (cllsociety.org/donate-to-cll-society/)

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com