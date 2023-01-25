Thomas Mannion

Thomas Spencer Mannion passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at his home in Ogdensburg. He was 71.

He was born in the Washington Heights section of the Bronx.

He graduated from Bedford Park Academy, where he was the captain of the basketball team. It was there he met his wife, Kathi, who was the captain of the cheerleading squad.

They were together for more than 50 years and are together again now.

Spencer was a great brother and family man.

He lived in New York City and worked as the manager of the Blarney Stone Bar and Restaurant in Manhattan for many years.

In 1977, he moved to Ogdensburg with his wife to raise his four daughters.

In Ogdensburg, Spencer and his wife opened Mannion’s Wines and Liquor Store on Main Street, which was a successful small family-owned business for 20 years.

He also worked as a bus driver for Lakeland Bus Lines and for New Jersey Transit for many years.

Along with his wife, Spencer was a volunteer first-responder with the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad. They assisted in many life-and-death calls in the northern New Jersey area and were very involved with the community.

Throughout the years, he also coached many of his daughter’s sports teams.

As a member of the Legion Riders, he was a motorcycle enthusiast and patriot. He proudly made the trip when his motorcycle club drove to Washington, D.C.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 132, where he spent many hours and days volunteering. This became a home away from home for him where he made many lifelong friends.

He was known for his quick witted humor and generous spirit.

He is survived by his brother, Mark; his four daughters, Kristie Mannion Guest and her husband Walter, Tammie Mannion and her fiancé Patrick, Danielle Mannion and her fiancée Kelly, and Shana Mannion Babcock and her husband, Dougie. His grandchildren were the light of his life - Joshua, Skyler, Gavin, Angelina, Thomas, Brieanna, Izabella, Khloe, Lucas, Shaila and Daltyn made Opa/Pa a happy man.

Spencer had a very special relationship with his wife’s family. More a brother than a brother-in-law. His many nieces and nephews were very close to Uncle Spencer. His kindness and caring could always be counted on.

He is predeceased by his sister, Marie; his wife, Kathi; and two grandchildren Jesse Douglas and Zoey Marie Babcock.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Friday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church, Ogdensburg, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at St.Thomas Cemetery, Ogdensburg.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Tunnels2towers Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com