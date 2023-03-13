Thomas F. Manzi of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 79.

Born in Jersey City to the late Sebastian Manzi and Alice Scott, Tom grew up in Hoboken and moved to Sussex County during his high school years. It was there that he met the love of his life, and he and Betty were married in July 1963.

He had been an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 164 in Jersey City for 59 years.

Tom was a member of the Stockholm United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed golfing and traveled extensively for the past several years.

Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother, Robert Manzi. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth “Betty” (Sharpe) Manzi; his sons, T. Christopher Manzi and his wife Toni Marie of Hardyston and Matthew Manzi and his wife Elizabeth of Randolph; his daughters, Melissa Simmons and her husband Larry of Longs, S.C., and Judith Manzi and her fiancé Eric Dudley of Somerset; his sister, Suzanne King and her husband Steve of Greenville, Tenn.; his brother-in-law, Kevin Sharpe and his wife Donna of Sparta; his six grandchildren, Kaitlyn and her husband Theo, Abigail, Dante, Ryan, Eliza and Shane; and his great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Roman Thomas.

A funeral was March 11 at the Pinkel Funeral Home: 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment followed at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Thomas Manzi’s memory to the IBEW Local 164 Retirees Scholarship Fund, c/o Tom Barry, 152 Washington Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607.

