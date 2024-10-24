Thomas A. Casterlin of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 72.

Born in Sussex to Mahlon and Leona (Aumick) Casterlin, Tom lived in Sussex County all of his life.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Albert Casterlin; his stepfather, Herbert Little; his in-laws, Gordon and Lillian Jennings; and Cory Jennings.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (Jennings); his daughter, Amy Praschil and her husband, who is Tom’s favorite son-in-law, Tim Praschil of Wantage; his brothers, Alan “Hoagie” Casterlin and his wife Joan of Wantage and Herbert Little of Hopatcong; his sister, Janice “Sissy” Karstetter and her husband Gary of Newton; his former wife, Marlene Casterlin of Hardyston; his sister-in-law, Donna Crum and his brother-in-law, Sid Crum; his sister-in-law, Joy Casterlin of Montana; his sister-in-law, Wendy Jennings and her partner Mick Hardick of Wantage; his brother-in-law, Gordie Jennings and his wife Michelle of Frankford; his sister-in-law, Bridget Jennings of New York; his grandchildren, Layla and Reese; his canine companion and pal, Kelsey; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the funeral home with interment immediately following at Beemerville Cemetery. All are invited to the Beemerville Fire Department after the burial for Tom’s Celebration of Life luncheon to honor his life and his wishes to have a party in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Thomas Casterlin’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com