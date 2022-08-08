Thomas C. Watts Jr. of Hamburg, NJ, passed away at home on August 7, 2022, surrounded by family, after courageously battling cancer for 15 months.

Tom was born in San Diego, California, in 1957. His father was Thomas C. Watts, commander in the US Navy, his mother, Ann Nowicki Watts. He eventually moved back to Bayonne, NJ, his mother’s hometown, where he was raised. Tom graduated from Bayonne High School in 1975 and went on to graduate from Rutgers University in 1980. He was the first member of his family to graduate from college. Some of his best times were with his friends at the Alpha Delta Mu Fraternity of Rutgers Newark. Tom went on to graduate with honors from the Computer Processing Institute and the Chubb Institute in 1989, becoming a programmer analyst and then a systems programmer. His programming career included large corporations, starting at Bankers Trust, EDS, and Prudential. He became a senior business analyst and then a software development engineer at Merck, Medco, and Express Scripts, specializing in the pharmaceutical industry. In retirement, he enjoyed part-time work at ShopRite Liquors in Sparta, NJ.

Tom married Janet Huber of Ridgefield, NJ, in 1984. They moved to Hamburg in 1986, where they raised a family. They enjoyed the love of family and friends throughout 38 years of marriage. In recent years they traveled as much as they could, enjoying several trips to Europe and countless other places. These were wonderful experiences and will be forever cherished memories.

Tom was very devoted to his community, serving as a member and vice chairman of the Hamburg Historic Preservation Commission for nine years. He became a member of the Planning Board in 2003, which later became the Land Use Board. Tom has been a member, vice chairman, and then chairman of the Planning Board since 2009 until present. Tom was also devoted to his alma mater, Rutgers Newark, where he was a member of the Alumni Association Executive Board and served as president.

Tom tremendously enjoyed participating in the sports played by his daughters Meredith and Lauren. He spent so much time coaching and managing soccer, softball, and basketball teams. Travel soccer was by far his favorite, with the Hardyston Soccer Club, Ogdensburg Lightning Bolts, and the Wallkill Valley Warriors. There was nothing the girls did where Tom was not cheering from the sidelines. He was known for his enthusiasm!

Tom was completely devoted to his family! The example he set of hard work, honesty, and loyalty were admired by all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife Janet Watts, daughter Meredith Irons and her husband Christopher Irons, and daughter Lauren Roberts and her husband Glenn David Roberts Jr.

His grandchildren Allison Irons and Zachary Roberts gave him so much joy. The love they shared was beyond measure and Tom was so proud to be their PaPa. Tom is also survived by his sister-in-law, Wendy Povinelli, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871, on Thursday, August 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. to pay their respects. The family has requested that all visitors please wear a mask when visiting.

In lieu of flowers, donations to your local Planned Parenthood organization or the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, PO Box 96771, Washington DC 20077, in honor of Thomas Watts, would be greatly appreciated.