Thaddeus B. Sapek of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was 81.

He was the son of the late Joseph Sapek Sr and Mary Nieratka Sapek. He was born in Ashley, Pa., and lived there until moving to Franklin in 1965.

Thaddeus served with the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963.

He was employed with McWilliams Forge in Rockaway as a technician from 1968 until his retirement in 2006.

In 2010, he began his second career at Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin. He maintained the church building and grounds, assisted the priests, and had the opportunity to meet many of the parishioners. He truly enjoyed his time working there and retired in 2020.

His favorite pastimes were building, carpentry and woodworking. Cutting grass and cutting and splitting firewood also kept him busy. He enjoyed walks at night, finding constellations and gazing at the stars. He maintained his sense of humor and enjoyment of life.

Thaddeus was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Sapek Jr. and a sister, Geraldine Buli. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Pauline Sapek (nee Kundratic); son, Richard Sapek of Franklin; sister, Elaine Ewasko of Hopatcong; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Immaculate Conception RC Church at noon. Entombment to follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice for their help during the last few days; Dr. Richard Vaz, Michelle and John from Visiting Nursing Association; and Dr. Frank of DiLollo Chiropractic, who assisted him in maintaining a quality of life the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin.