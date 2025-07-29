Teddy Cosgrove

Teddy Lee Cosgrove, a devoted husband, father and man of faith, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 26, 2025. He was 79.

Born April 26, 1946, in Mount Tabor, Teddy was the cherished son of George and Frances Cosgrove.

Teddy was a longtime member of Lafayette Federated Church and the Gideons International. His deep Christian faith was central to his life and shaped his commitment to serving others.

He volunteered for a number of organizations, including Interfaith Hospitality Network, Family Promise, NAHU and America for Disabilities.

Whether placing Bibles, quietly praying with someone in need or welcoming a stranger to his dinner table, Teddy lived his faith through action. He had a kind word for everyone he met and a heart big enough to make each person feel seen.

Teddy also had many passions - he loved to garden, golf, hike and travel - but his heart was always most at home when surrounded by his family.

Teddy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His warmth, integrity and quiet strength leave behind a legacy of love and service.

He was predeceased by his late wife of 37 years, Rosalyn Cosgrove, as well as his brothers Richard, George and Glenn Cosgrove.

For the past 11 years, he shared his life with his wife, Linda Cosgrove, whose love and companionship brought him deep joy and comfort. Together, their blended family became a testament to the bonds that transcend blood and are built on love.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Linda Cosgrove; his children, Tammy (and her spouse Bubba), Tom (and his spouse Michelle), Megan (and her spouse Scott), Brian (and his spouse Stefrose) and Amanda (and her spouse Michael); his stepsons, Christopher (and his spouse Alyssa), Ryan (and his spouse Samantha) and John (and his partners Tristen and Nick); and his sister, Lynda Ochs.

He was a proud grandfather to 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren, each of whom brought light to his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Aug. 1 at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to noon, with a service to follow at noon.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the church website.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

- Matthew 25:21