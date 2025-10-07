Tammy Zoon

Tammy L. Zoon of Jefferson passed away on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at her home. She was 47.

Born in Newton, Tammy had lived most of her life in Sussex and Pike counties and recently moved back to Jefferson.

She loved to laugh and enjoyed listening to music but most of all Tammy was a proud mom to her son, Tyler.

She was predeceased by her father, Martin.

Tammy is survived by her son, Tyler M. Zoon of Branchville; her love, Jeff Kral of Jefferson; her mother, Jane (Merton) Zoon of Vernon; her sisters, Danielle Klein and her husband Bill of Indiana and Lisa Zoon-Panessa and her husband Andrew of Milford, Pa.; and her nieces and nephews, Casey, Susan, Jolie, Christopher, Michael and Drew. She was a great dog mom to Capone.

A funeral was Thursday, Oct. 2. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.